Mazloum Abdi: We don't want a Kurdish region in Syria

In an interview with the Associated Press, Abdi emphasized the SDF's desire for a secular, civil, and decentralized Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. He highlighted the need for a government inclusive of all citizens, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

Abdi reported meeting with the new interim President of Syria, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Damascus. He confirmed ongoing negotiations, mediated by international actors, to determine a future for Syria, including the role of the Kurds. He stressed the continued need for a US military presence in Syria, arguing that ISIS would exploit a withdrawal, threatening regional security.

On the fall of Assad and the new government

Abdi described the fall of Assad's 54-year-old regime as a historic event, necessitating the creation of a new Syria without the Ba'ath Party or similar entities. He noted that the Ba'ath Party, which once ruled Syria, was dissolved the previous week. He emphasized a desire to build a new Syria collaboratively. Regarding the Damascus meeting where al-Sharaa was elected interim president and the parliament, constitution, and army were dissolved, Abdi stated that the SDF was not present and would not comment, adding that this matter wasn't discussed with them. He clarified that negotiations between al-Sharaa and the SDF are ongoing, and the SDF's stance will depend on the outcome.

He confirmed continued meetings between SDF officials and the new Damascus government to find common ground regarding Syria's future. He mentioned that the US-led coalition against ISIS, including the US, UK, and France, is mediating between the SDF and Damascus authorities, although he offered no further details.

Abdi reiterated the SDF's commitment to a unified Syria with a central government in Damascus. However, their vision is for a decentralized, secular, and civil Syria based on democracy and upholding the rights of all its components, acknowledging Syria's diverse ethnic and religious makeup. Concerns remain about Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group with Salafist-jihadist roots, potentially seeking to establish an Islamic state in Syria, despite al-Sharaa's recent distancing from HTS's past positions.

Kurdish Aspirations: Decentralization, Not Independence

Abdi clearly stated that Syrian Kurds do not seek secession or an autonomous government and parliament like Iraqi Kurdistan. They aim for local administration within a decentralized Syrian state. He emphasized that Syria, Iraq, and northeastern Syria are distinct entities.

Most former rebel groups have agreed to disband their forces and integrate into a new Syrian army and security apparatus. The SDF has not yet agreed to disband, however. Abdi stated that, in principle, they want to be part of Syria's defense ministry and military strategy, but details remain to be negotiated. They have already submitted a proposal to Damascus and await a response. He also highlighted the need to guarantee the rights of SDF fighters, who have battled ISIS for twelve years.

The continued need for US troops

Abdi stressed the continued importance of US troops in Syria to combat ISIS, pointing out that the extremist group has exploited the power vacuum created by Assad's fall, seizing abandoned military positions and weapons. He expressed hope that the coalition would not withdraw from Syria, stating that they are unaware of any plans for US troop withdrawal, but they urge their continued presence.