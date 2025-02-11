Nechirvan Barzani sends congratulatory message on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Fuzi Hariri, Head of the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, attended the ceremony commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Erbil on behalf of Nechirvan Barzani on Monday, February 10, 2025.

He delivered President Barzani's congratulatory message to Fariborz Asadi, the new Iranian Consul General, and members of the Iranian Consulate. He also wished Asadi success in his new role.

Fariborz Asadi expressed his gratitude for Fuzi Hariri's attendance and participation on behalf of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, at the ceremony commemorating the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Erbil. He then emphasized the importance of continuing and strengthening relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region.