Abdullah Ocalan's messages fuel Kurdish peace talk hopes

Aisha Gul, spokesperson for the Equality and Democracy of Peoples Party (DEM Party) in Turkey, revealed, "I can confirm that Ocalan's messages have reached the relevant parties,” but refused to reveal their contents.

According to Gul, messages were also received by the Kurdistan Democratic Communities Union (KCDK-E) and the Kurdistan National Congress (KNK) in Europe.

Ocalan had been expected to issue a public call to his supporters on February 15, but the move did not materialize. However, reports suggest that an official announcement could be made before the end of the month.

The PKK, founded by Ocalan in 1978, has waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for decades. Ocalan was captured by Turkish intelligence in Kenya in 1999 and has been serving a life sentence in Imrali Prison ever since.

Parallel to these developments, a delegation from İmralı arrived in the Kurdistan Region, beginning its visit in Erbil, later traveling to Saladdin where they met with veteran Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, then to Al-Sulaimani on Tuesday.

These recent developments come as part of an increasing dialogue within Turkey regarding the Kurdish cause, with the Turkish government making several gestures of "good-will," including allowing Ocalan’s family and members of the DEM Party—Turkey’s largest pro-Kurdish political party—to visit him in prison for the first time in years.

As peace efforts continue, observers remain “cautiously optimistic” about the potential impact of Ocalan’s messages and the ongoing talks, recognizing that "challenges lie ahead in achieving a sustainable resolution to one of the region’s longest-running conflicts."