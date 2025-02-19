Preparatory Committee: SDF is not sole Syrian Kurdish representatives

However, Atasi stated that the SDF does not represent all Kurds; many Kurds live outside SDF-controlled areas. These Kurds, like all other Syrian groups, will be invited to the Congress.

Multiple sources reported Atasi's statement, highlighting that Kurds are a significant part of Syria's population spread across many provinces.

Atasi stressed that the SDF's representation is not exclusive to all Kurds, and those residing outside SDF-controlled territories will also be invited to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress.

The Preparatory Committee for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress held its first meeting on Sunday in Homs, bringing together representatives from civil society organizations, academics, and some military commanders from the region.

Syrian politician and lawyer, Mohammed Sabra, speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, expressed uncertainty about the committee's impartiality in ensuring representation from all groups. He noted that this is the beginning of their work, the agenda is set, and they must wait and see. He added that the committee's preparations will take six months and that it must address Syria's core problems and find solutions. He clarified that the committee's role is advisory; not all its decisions need to be implemented.