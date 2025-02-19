High-ranking Turkish delegation arrives in Kurdistan Region as Emrali delegation visits Erbil

According to SharPress news agency, the statement said both sides viewed the approval of the amendment to Iraq's public budget law positively, as it paves the way for the resumption of oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

They also discussed preparations for oil exports and their legal implications and benefits for both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The statement added that Ekinci expressed pleasure with the Erbil-Baghdad agreement on restarting oil exports from the Kurdistan Region and emphasized Turkey's support for this process.

He also stressed his country's willingness to cooperate with Iraq on water management and combating climate change.

Meanwhile, the Turkish delegation met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and discussed the export of Kurdistan Region oil through Turkey's global ports.

This comes as a delegation from Imrali prison, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party leader Abdullah Ocalan is imprisoned, arrived in the Kurdistan Region on an official visit and held meetings with the region's political parties and high-profile officials.