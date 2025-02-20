Institute predicts increasing pressure on Syrian Kurds

The Rain Institute, which has forecast the situation in various countries for 2025, describes the situation of Syrian Kurds in the new year as unstable and uncertain. According to the institute's analysis, in Syria, the threat of a large-scale Turkish military attack and the uncertainty surrounding continued US support for Syrian Kurds will likely increase pressure on the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reach an agreement with the new Syrian government in exchange for some cultural and political concessions. However, such an agreement would likely be unstable due to the broader aspirations of the Kurds for self-governance in their regions.

Noting that almost all Syrian rebel groups are being integrated into the new Syrian Ministry of Defense, the institute wrote about the fate of the Syrian Kurdish forces: "While the transitional Syrian government has taken steps to integrate many rival Syrian rebel groups into the new government, the future of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) remains uncertain."

The Rain Institute, referring to Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces, who on December 27, 2024, announced the group's readiness to integrate into the new Syrian government, wrote: "This is only possible through a negotiation process with Damascus, which has already begun."

The institute identified one of the obstacles to a military agreement for the integration of Kurdish forces into the Syrian national army as the SDF's insistence on maintaining its military structure under the Syrian Ministry of Defense.