SDF integration into the Syrian army is conditional upon Turkey withdrawal of Turkish from Syria

He emphasized that negotiations with Damascus will continue, but only on the condition that the Syrian government is not influenced by Turkish decisions.

According to Channel 8, the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has made the integration of the SDF into the Syrian army conditional on these two factors.

Suid, in a statement to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), stressed that they will be part of a negotiated solution and hope the Damascus government will not be influenced by Turkish decisions.

Suid also reported that a tripartite meeting between the Autonomous Administration, the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD), and the SDF on Wednesday reaffirmed the continuation of negotiations with Damascus.

He clarified that the SDF might join the new Syrian army if Turkish forces withdraw from Syrian territory and ISIS is eradicated from Syrian Kurdistan and the north and east of Syria.

Regarding decentralization, Suid noted that support for this system aims to ensure joint management of services such as immigration, passports, civil registration, and housing between Damascus and the institutions of the Autonomous Administration.