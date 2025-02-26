Ocalan will ask the PKK to disarm: Nechirvan Barzani

Speaking at the Erbil Forum 2025, Barzani stated that Ocalan’s message “is a peace message” and will be “delivered soon.” In his message, Ocalan “will call on the PKK to lay down arms and enter the political process,” the Kurdistan Region president elaborated.

A delegation from Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party’s (DEM Party) on February 8 stated that Ocalan would make a “historic call” to permanently resolve the Kurdish issue in Turkey.

In recent months, the DEM Party has been spearheading peace efforts between Ankara and the PKK. Earlier in February, a DEM Party delegation visited the Kurdistan Region and met with senior Kurdish officials, including Barzani. The Kurdistan Region president then noted that the visit came at Ocalan’s request.

The peace process between the PKK and Turkey “is a serious process,” Barzani stated, adding that “our role is the role of a helper, but it is not in our authority to interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs.”

However, the PMM remains wary of Ocalan’s anticipated message and has expressed concerns over its mechanism, reiterating that it will not consider his potential calls to disarm unless he is allowed to physically meet the group’s leadership and is released from Ankara’s secluded Imrali prison.

“This issue will not be resolved through [a confrontation in] arms,” President Barzani emphasized, adding that resolving the Turkey-PKK conflict will require significant time.

On Monday, a DEM Party official revealed that a party delegation is set to visit Ocalan in prison “in the coming days,” to brief the jailed PKK leader on their meetings with the Kurdistan Region’s top leaders.

“We are awaiting the first step – how will the PKK respond to Ocalan’s call?” Barzani asked on Wednesday.

Founded in 1978, the PKK initially advocated for the establishment of an independent Kurdistan but now seeks autonomy. Turkey, the European Union, and the United States classify the group as a terrorist organization.