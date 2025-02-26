Nechirvan Barzani, Hadi al-Ameri emphasize maintaining national unity and strengthening stability in Iraq

President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani met with Hadi al-Ameri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the Erbil Conference. The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening dialogue and understanding among all Iraqi parties and joint cooperation to ensure the country's stability and resolve existing problems in a spirit of national solidarity and cooperation.

Barzani, highlighting the importance of national unity, stressed the continued coordination of the Kurdistan Region with Iraqi political forces and support for the federal government's efforts to ensure the country's security and stability.

The Kurdistan Region Presidency announced that Barzani and al-Ameri discussed the country's situation and the necessity of preserving national unity to confront regional and international challenges.

The meeting also reviewed political developments and the situation in Iraq, as well as common issues between Erbil and Baghdad and their bilateral relations, in a manner that safeguards national interests.

According to the released statement, "Nechirvan Barzani stressed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and all Iraqi national forces, and also highlighted the necessity of supporting the federal government's efforts to establish security, stability, and strengthen national unity, which serves the interests of the entire country.