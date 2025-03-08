Senior AKP member claims Demirtas called for unconditional PKK disarmament

In an unexpected event that has captured the attention of political circles, Mehmet Metiner, a senior member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), met with Selahattin Demirtas, the former leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), in Edirne prison.

This meeting, authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Justice, lasted two hours. Following the meeting, Metiner shared details on social media.

Metiner wrote: "Our conversation lasted from 1 PM to 3 PM. We discussed the past, present, and future, offering a comprehensive analysis of the current situation."

He identified the disarmament of the PKK as a key topic, adding: "Demirtas emphasized the necessity of laying down arms without any preconditions. He said democratization should not be considered a prerequisite for this action."

A significant point of discussion was Demirtaş's response to rumors about his potential release amid recent developments.

Metiner wrote: "Demirtas was unhappy with these rumors and stressed that the peace process should not be reduced to personal demands."

This senior AKP member, previously a staunch opponent of the HDP, described Demirtas as an important political actor after the meeting, stating: "This process requires utilizing the wisdom and experience of individuals like Demirtas."

The meeting between Mehmet Metiner and Selahattin Demirtas, one of the most influential Kurdish figures in Turkish politics, took place amidst significant political shifts in the country.

Some analysts see this meeting as a sign of a potential change in the ruling party's policies regarding Kurds and the peace process.

Will this meeting mark the beginning of a new chapter in Turkish politics? Reactions to this meeting are ongoing.