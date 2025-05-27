PUK's Talabani hints at new demands in KRG talks

“In previous meetings, we had a set of demands. In the next ones, there may be new ones,” Talabani told reporters in al-Sulaymaniyah. “Everything is subject to change, so don’t be surprised if the PUK puts forward new demands,” he added.

The talks follow five high-level meetings between the two dominant Kurdish parties since the October 2024 Kurdish elections. While both sides have expressed willingness to cooperate, key disagreements over power-sharing remain unresolved.

Senior PUK official Darbaz Kosrat Rasul recently dismissed the idea of a “50-50” split as no longer practical, urging a shift away from rigid formulas. On May, KDP leader Masoud Barzani warned against forming a government based on parity alone, stressing the need for a unified cabinet, a single parliament, and an integrated Peshmerga force.