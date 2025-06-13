Israel will definitely pay price for attacking Iran: defense ministry

The fake and criminal Zionist regime once again revealed its vile and inhumane face at dawn today, committing a blatant crime with a cowardly attack on a residential town on the sacred soil of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement reads.

"In this brutal act that violated all international laws, a group of innocent civilians, including women and children, a number of commanders of the armed forces, and scientists of this region were martyred, and this child-killer regime revealed its evil nature even more than before."

Expressing condolences to the great nation of Iran, the ministry announces that in line with the orders of the Leader and with the support of the nation, it is ready to deliver a severe and instructive punishment to Israel. "The Zionist regime will definitely pay the price for this crime."