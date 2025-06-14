DEM Party calls for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Iran

The statement by DEM Party Co-Spokespersons for Foreign Relations, Ebru Gunay and Berdan Ozturk, said that the attacks carried out by Israel during the ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran have complicated efforts to find a solution and created new areas of conflict.

The statement noted that Israel continued to disregard international law with these attacks, which also harmed civilians, as it had done in Gaza, and drew attention to the Netanyahu government's evasion of responsibility.

The DEM Party emphasized that targeting active nuclear facilities in Iran could cause a major environmental disaster, and that such attacks would seriously endanger not only the Iranian people but also the people of neighboring countries. “Israel is showing great irresponsibility by carrying out these attacks, relying on geographical distance,” the statement said.

The DEM Party called on the US and Israeli governments to immediately end these attacks that put civilians at risk and to continue diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

The statement also pointed out that the aggression in question carries the risk of dragging the region into an endless war, and that the international community, particularly the United Nations, must adopt an attitude that encourages negotiation and peaceful solutions.

The DEM Party emphasized that there is a greater need than ever for a climate of peace in the Middle East, a system of negotiation, and solidarity among peoples united around common interests.