SDF is committed to Mazloum Kobani's agreement with the UN not to arm children

According to Rojava Network's Twitter account, Ms. Mohammad, the MSD representative in Washington, denied any use of children by the SDF in its military ranks and stated that the SDF is committed to the agreement of Mazloum Kobani, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, with the United Nations, not to use children in military operations.

It should be noted that the United Nations announced in its latest report on the use of children in the Syrian war that although the situation in Syria is moving towards peace, the arming of children has increased and the SDF armed 637 children last year.