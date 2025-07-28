28 July 2025 - 08:17

Baghdad bans using Kurdish in university exams in Kirkuk, Mosul, and Diyala

Kurdish students at universities in Kirkuk, Mosul, and Diyala can no longer answer exam questions in Kurdish, following a new directive issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education in the middle of this month.

The decision, which applies to both public and private universities in the three provinces, requires that all exams be conducted and answered only in Arabic or English—the official languages of instruction—according to the ministry. Universities that fail to comply with the directive will face legal consequences, Peregraf reported.

This move reverses a 2010 policy by the same ministry, which allowed Kurdish students to answer exam questions in their mother tongue and have them translated for evaluation.

The ban has raised concerns among Kurdish students and education advocates, as it appears to contradict Iraq’s 2005 permanent constitution, which recognizes Kurdish as an official language alongside Arabic. Critics see the decision as a setback for linguistic rights and inclusive education in Iraq.

