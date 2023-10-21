US Harir Air Base in Iraqi Kurdistan targeted

The local Iraqi media reported the attack on the base of American forces in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

Informed sources reported that an explosion was heard at the US military base near Erbil International Airport in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Prior to this, the Islamic Resistance groups in Iraq had announced a drone attack on the American Ain al-Assad base in the west of Iraq.

Some sources reported that there was an attack on the base and plumes of smoke were rising into the air from the base.