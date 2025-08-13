Mansour Jahani Joins 2026 Golden Globe Awards Jury

Jahani, an independent and international cinema journalist has previously served as a judge for the prestigious and specialized American film magazine IndieWire in the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Cannes International Film Festival critics' poll, at this prestigious world cinema event, at the official invitation of Tim Gray, Executive Vice President of the Golden Globe Awards and one of the veteran journalists of world cinema and former editor-in-chief of the prestigious film magazine Variety; he is present as a judge and voter from Iran at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, which is considered one of the most prestigious film and television awards ceremonies in the United States.

Golden Globe voters are comprised of experienced entertainment journalists from around the world. They are active throughout the year and participate in film festivals, serving on juries and reporting on the latest entertainment trends.

The Golden Globes are unique among award shows honoring motion pictures, television and podcast programs.

Hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, Grammy® and Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, it set to be held in Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Beverly Hilton, LA.

Receiving his second major in Film Studies at The National Film School in 2018, Jahani had the privilege of studying cinema with world-known film scholars such as Jonathan Rosenbaum, Professor Jean-Michel Frodon, Anges Devictor, Jacques Kermabon, Marion Zilo, Angel Quintana. He also completed the "Cinema Directing" courses in 2019 at the Jozani Free Cinema Workshops under the supervision of Maestro Masoud Jafari Jozani.

Mansour Jahani is an active member of various organizations such as The International Federation of Journalists (IFI) in Belgium (for 22 years), Core member of Association Iranian of Journalists (for 24 years), Iranian Society of Film Critics and Writers in House of Cinema (for 10 years), Sport Reporters and Photographers (ISJA) in Iran (for 22 years), The International Sport Journalists (AIPS) in Switzerland (for 20 years), Writers and Critics Association in Iran and Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq (for 20 years), House of Music Association in Iran (for 15 years), Iran Theatre Critics and Journalists Association in House of Theatre (for 2 years), Iranian Designers & Cinema Advertising Managers Society (for 9 years). Jahani has also received an award in journalism from the Goteborg Art Association.