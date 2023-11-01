American fighter jets attack three trucks in Bokmal, 15 missiles fired at the US base in Al-Omar

According to Tasnim news agency, at 4:30 am on Tuesday, the American aggressor fighters targeted 3 civilian trucks, which contained economic products in the field of electricity and batteries, and construction products such as wood and ceramics, on the border of Iraq and Syria in the Bokmal area with 7 missiles.

Tasnim news agency reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, the aggressor American fighters destroyed 3 civilian trucks containing economic products in the field of electricity and batteries and construction products such as wood and ceramics. The Iraqi-Syrian border in the Bokmal area was targeted with 7 missiles. In response to this attack, at 7:15 this morning, the American base in Syria's "Al-Omar" square was attacked by 15 missiles, and so far, there have been no reports of the possible damage to this base.

It should be noted that one of the basic problems of the Syrian people, which they suffer from, is the problem of electricity and energy. For this reason, in the memorandum of understanding between the governments of Syria and Iraq, it was decided that Iraqi economic companies should enter this field.