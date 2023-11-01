Russia's lashes out at West's military support for Syrian Kurds

According to the website of the Russian office in the United Nations, Vasiliy Nebenzia, the permanent representative of Russia in the United Nations, considered the US interference in the affairs of Syria as a major cause of the crisis in this country.

Pointing out that America is thousands of kilometers away from Syrian territory, he criticized the American airstrikes in Bokmal region of Syria under the pretext of protecting American soldiers in Syria.

The representative of Russia in the United Nations accused West, especially the United States, of interfering in the affairs of Syria and intensifying political disputes in this country due to military support for the Syrian Kurds.

He also accused the US of stealing Syrian oil. Nebenzia emphasized that the US, by supporting the Syrian Kurds, has caused unrest on the border between Syria and Turkey.