Turkey Kurdish youth takes oath to speak only Kurdish language

A mother of one of the players of Turkey's Amedspor football club was arrested for not standing during the national anthem, adding to the mounting tensions surrounding this Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir's cherished sports team.

According to Cermik newspaper, Fatma Aydin, the mother of Amedspor player Oktay Aydin, was attending her son's match at the stadium for the first time. Due to a knee injury, she was unable to stand during the playing of the Turkish national anthem at the beginning of the match. This led to her detention by the police during halftime.

Aydin, who had been watching the game from the stands, was taken to the police station during the halftime break for her failure to stand during the national anthem. Due to her medical condition, she was unable to stand on her own.

While in custody, individuals accompanying Fatma Aydin used their mobile phones to show her the video of her son's crucial goal, which secured the victory for Amedspor. Following the statement given by Fatma Aydin, she was later released.

Amedspor, addressing the incident on their official social media account, expressed their support for the Aydin family. The club stated, "Unfortunately, Oktay Aydin's mother was briefly detained during the second half of the match due to health reasons preventing her from standing during the national anthem. She has since been released. Best wishes to the Aydin family."

The incident has once again brought attention to the contentious atmosphere surrounding Amedspor's matches, which have often been marred by political tensions and violence due to the club's association with the Kurdish identity.