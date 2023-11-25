Turkey misuses Gaza war to attack NE Syria 

In an exclusive statement to North Press, Mahmoud Habib, spokesman of the Northern Democratic Brigade, a component of the SDF, added that Turkey wants to occupy more Syrian territories.

On Friday, a staff member of the international organization ACTED, which operates in northeastern Syria, lost his life, and his sister and her husband were injured as a result of a Turkish airstrike in the countryside of the town of Amuda, western the city of Qamishli, northeastern Syria.

On Nov. 23, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) announced that two people were killed and five others were injured in Turkish drone strikes on a facility in the town of Rmelan, some 70 km to the east of Qamishli, and two cars in the countryside of Qamishli.

On Nov. 22, three cars were targeted in separate Turkish attacks in the countryside of Qamishli.

From Oct.5 to Oct. 9, Turkey attacked 104 sites in northern and northeastern Syria, including vital infrastructure such as power, gas, and water stations and educational facilities, with more than 580 air and ground strikes, according to a statement by the AANES.

Habib also indicated that Turkey seeks to step up the demographic change in the region.