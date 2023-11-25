FM confirms recent US escalation violates Iraq's sovereignty

Hussein’s statements took place during his meeting with the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, according to a statement cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Iraqi Foreign Minister conveyed the government’s disapproval of the recent US strikes against sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Babylon governorate’s Jurf Al-Nasr, without the Iraqi government’s knowledge.

Earlier on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Iraqi government, Basem Al-Awadi, mentioned in a statement that the Iraqi government considers the recent escalation a dangerous step involving an unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

At least five people were killed in the early hours of Wednesday after PMF sites southwest of Baghdad were targeted by air strikes carried out by US forces.

US Central Command forces carried out separate and precise strikes on two facilities in Iraq, according to a statement released by the US Army.

The US Army added that the strikes were a direct response to attacks on American and coalition forces by Iran and groups supported by Tehran.

The Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, Sabrina Singh, said in a press briefing last week that US forces in Syria and Iraq have been targeted in 55 attacks since October 17.

“There have been 27 attacks against US forces in Iraq and 28 attacks in Syria,” Singh explained.

Singh illustrated that 59 US personnel have received injuries since these attacks began.

The increase in attacks on US forces is linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began after the Palestinian movement carried out a surprise cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7, which, according to the Israeli authorities, killed about 1,400 people.

Following the attack, the United States rushed to provide military support to Israel, which has since launched a relentless air, land, and sea assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza.

About 2,500 American soldiers are deployed in Iraq, providing advisory missions to their Iraqi counterparts as part of the fight against ISIS, while about 900 American soldiers are deployed in Syria.