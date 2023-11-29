Japan removes PKK from the list of banned organizations

Japan's Internal Security and Intelligence Agency (PSIA) removed the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) from its list of banned armed organizations.

The name of the PKK, which was previously on the list of "Major Internationally Prohibited Armed Organizations" in the Japan Intelligence Agency's website archive, has been removed from the newly updated list. Japan had previously included the PKK in its list of banned armed organizations under the pressure of the Turkish government.

It should be noted that the media close to the Turkish government described this decision as a "great dishonor" for Japan.

In reaction to this news, some Turkish media called the Japanese government an "aggressive government" and "dishonorable".