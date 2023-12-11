Turkish forces withdrawal important to resolve Syrian issue: UN

He also stressed that the Kurdish issue and the issue of sanctions must be resolved.

The UN envoy further urged the Syrian government and the opposition to adopt a new method to resolve the crisis.

Pederson also mentioned that the U.S. forces should leave Syria in order to resolve the Syrian issue.

In October, Pederson had told Al-Jazeera that foreign interference and continued sanctions prevent resolving the Syrian crisis and caused the people of the country to live in dire situations.

At the time, he said that nine people out of 10 live below the poverty line.