Kurds will play key role in upcoming Turkey elections: former FM

Yasar Yakis, the former foreign minister of Turkey and one of the founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, believes that the role of the Kurds in these elections should not be underestimated, referring to the holding of municipal elections in Turkey on March 31, 2024.

In a note he published in Arab News, he said that Turkey Kurds are an important factor in elections, especially municipal elections in this country, because they played an important role in the election of opposition mayors for two major cities in Turkey in the 2019 elections.

The former foreign minister of Turkey continued by pointing out that Kurds make up between 12 and 15 percent of Turkish voters who are greatly political, and said that they can be decisive in this election. He emphasized that the Kurds are active in gatherings in the big cities of Turkey. Yasar Yakis believes Erdogan still wants to get rid of the extreme rightists affiliated with the National Movement Party and attract moderate Kurds, but he knows that the Kurdish vote cannot sufficiently fill the vacant position of the rightists for him.