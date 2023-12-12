US diplomat says his country’s troops not to leave Syria   

In an exclusive statement to North Press, Alan Makovsky, former senior professional staff member on the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the U.S. House of Representatives said the U.S. does not want to be seen to be driven out by the groups.

“It is difficult to know the long-term impact of the attacks,” Makovsky added for the moment, these attacks probably would make the U.S. less likely to leave; the U.S. certainly would not want to be seen to be driven out by the attacks.

He indicated that the public want to see the U.S. responding more strongly, not leaving.

Moreover, he mentioned that the threat from the Islamic State (ISIS), “although greatly diminished, is still serious,” stressing that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) cannot handle ISIS on their own.

“Over the longer-term, if Republican isolationism and more general public skepticism about our overseas commitments continue to grow — and particularly if a major incident were to result in significant U.S. military casualties — things could change,” Makovsky noted.

The US will not stay in Syria indefinitely, but for now, “I expect our troops to stay,” the diplomat said.

He highlighted the initiative of Republican Senator, Rand Paul, saying, “The 84-13 vote is a strong rejection of the initiative.

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted down a bill proposed by Paul to withdraw the U.S. forces from Syria.