Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims attack on 2 US bases in Syria

In two separate statements, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had launched a series of missile attacks on two U.S. bases.

The first was in al-Omar oil field, and the second was in Koniko oil field in Deir ez-Zor. The group claimed that it successfully hit its intended targets.

North Press correspondent reported that the U.S. bases in the al-Omar and Koniko oil fields were targeted with four missiles, however, these missiles missed their targets and landed near the fields.

American forces have experienced increased rocket and drone attacks, with the escalation intensifying since Oct. 7 with the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war.

Some militias have claimed responsibility for over 70 attacks against U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Dec. 6, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for targeting the U.S. military airbase of Ain al-Asad in the Anbar Governorate in western Iraq with a one-way attack drone.