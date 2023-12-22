PUK member says Turkmen Front of Iraq plays balance between Arabs and Kurds in Kirkuk province

Shirzad Samad emphasized in an interview with Baghdadaliyum news agency that ethnic groups and minorities could not have an absolute majority in Kirkuk province, adding: "The tension in Kirkuk must be ended and each ethnic group and minority should know their volume and size.

Shirzad Samad explained that the formation of the Kirkuk Provincial Council depends on the understandings and agreements between the political parties in Baghdad and Erbil and the situation in this province, continuing to say that Turkmen, Iraq Turkmeni Front, is a balance between Arabs and Kurds in Kirkuk and now they are talking about holding the position of the head of the council of this province or the position of deputy governor.