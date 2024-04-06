Spokesperson: Nechirvan Barzani is going to visit Baghdad

According to Rudaw, Delshad Shahab, the spokesperson of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, said that during this trip, the President of the Kurdistan Region will discuss budget, rights, oil and its exports, as well as maintaining healthy relations between Erbil and Baghdad with Iraqi officials.

Delshad Shahab added: "Based on the law and as an influential and powerful figure in Kurdistan and Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani is responsible for organizing the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, resolving issues and differences, addressing economic problems including budget, rights, and oil."

According to reports, one of the reasons for the President of the Kurdistan Region's trip is to emphasize the agreed-upon issues between the parties forming the Iraqi government.

The spokesperson of the Kurdistan Region Presidency stated: "Nechirvan Barzani will emphasize the implementation of agreements between the parties within the framework of coordination established by the government, which have been promised to be implemented but have not been executed in practice."

He says: "Nechirvan Barzani wants the relations between Erbil and Baghdad to be strong, good, and friendly, and not be disrupted by conflicting media statements that could lead to consequences in the future, with the people paying the price and causing delays and non-payment of the rights of the people of Kurdistan."