Illustrated novel about Ocalan released

The illustrated novel portraying the life of Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK jailed leader, has been released in Turkish, Kurdish, and German languages. This novel includes various sections, depicting his childhood to youth, from his student days to becoming a politician, establishing the PKK, and his captivity on Imrali Island.

The book also includes a chapter from Ocalan's own writings (autobiography) about his life. The author of the illustrated novel "Victory Will Bring Freedom" is Sean Michael Wilson from Scotland, currently living in Japan.

The illustrations in this book are drawn by the Kurdish cartoonist and illustrator Keko, residing in Spain. The novel, currently published in Turkish, Kurdish, and German languages, will soon be translated and released in English, Arabic, and other languages.

The unveiling ceremony of the illustrated book "Victory Will Bring Freedom" took place in Berlin at the 75th birthday celebration of this politician, attended by some Kurdish political activists and supporters.