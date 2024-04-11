Iraq ranked as the fourth-best country for foreign direct investment

According to the latest study conducted by FDI Intelligence, which specializes in global investment activity, Iraq was ranked fourth among ten countries, the state news agency (INA) reported.

The classification is based on several factors, including gross domestic product (GDP) growth, the inflation rate, the growth of capital expenditure in foreign direct investment, and the growth of foreign direct investment projects.

The study revealed that Iraq’s GDP grew by 2.9 percent, the country’s inflation rate increased to 3.6 percent, foreign direct investment capital expenditures increased by 371 percent, and foreign direct investment projects grew by 95 percent.

The figures illustrate how significantly the investment climate in Iraq has improved, as well as the steps taken to boost the country’s economy and attract more foreign direct investment.

Cambodia is expected to have the best investment momentum in 2024.

This study emphasizes Iraq’s significance as a major investment destination in the region and also identifies other emerging markets that have promising investment potential for 2024.