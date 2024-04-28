France condemns attack on Kormor gas field

French Consulate in Erbil strongly condemned the attack on the Kormor gas field, which resulted in civilian casualties and significant material damage.

In a statement, the French Consulate stated: "We express our solidarity with the Kurdistan Region and respect for all energy infrastructures that serve the interests of the Kurdish people."

France also emphasized its support for the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi government.

On Friday (April 26, 2024), in a drone attack on the Kormor gas field, four Yemeni workers were killed and two others were injured.

This attack led to the halt of gas supply to power plants and a reduction of 2500 megawatts in electricity transmission.

Gas from Kormor is transported via pipelines to the Chamchamal and Erbil power plants, providing 67% of the electricity for the Kurdistan Region.

The Kormor gas field, established in 2007, is located in Qadir Karam near the city of Chamchamal in Sulaimani province.

Dana Gas company has invested in this field.