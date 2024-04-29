Qatar strongly condemns deadly attack on gas field in Iraq’s Kurdistan

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar’s firm position rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons; and affirmed full solidarity with the sisterly Republic of Iraq in all the measures it takes to maintain its security and stability,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Ministry expresses the State of Qatar’s condolences to families of the victims, and to the government and people of brotherly Yemen, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.”

Following the attack, gas supplies to power plants were disrupted, which led to a decrease of around 2,500 MW in power generation.

However, the ministries of electricity and natural resources in Iraqi Kurdistan, along with their partners, collaborated the next day to resume operations at the Khor Mor gas field in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

As of now, no one has claimed responsibility for the assault.

Both Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani have condemned the incident.

Rashid emphasised the need for immediate investigation by security services and accountability for the perpetrators.

The Yemeni foreign ministry stated its engagement with Iraqi and Kurdish authorities to gather information on the incident and facilitate the repatriation of the deceased workers.

Pearl Petroleum, a consortium comprising two major independent oil and gas companies from the UAE – Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum – holds the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of Iraq’s biggest gas fields.

The UAE’s foreign ministry expressed solidarity with Iraq’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and combat terrorism, considering the attack a breach of international law.

Iraq has been subject to drone and rocket attacks, particularly targeting bases housing troops of the U.S.-led military coalition, since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October.