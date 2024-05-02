Kurdish officials, global coalition discuss Peshmerga unification in Erbil

“During the meeting, the latest steps and measures in the reform process at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, and the reorganization and unification of the Peshmerga forces were reviewed and discussed,” read the statement, adding that views were exchanged regarding the progress of the unification process, the existing challenges, and ways to resolve them.

Officials from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Peshmerga ministry attended the meeting with the coalition.

According to the presidency statement, the coalition “reiterated the necessity and importance of the continuation, and the success of the process,” offering “complete support and assistance,” while Kurdish officials reaffirmed the continuation of the process and pledged to do their best to tackle the ongoing issues.

Turmoil in the Peshmerga ministry between forces affiliated with rivals Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) have jeopardized a Western-backed effort to reform the ministry with the hope of bringing all units under the ministry's umbrella as some units are still affiliated to the ruling parties.

A February report of the lead inspector general of the global coalition’s Command Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), that covers the final quarter of 2023, said that both the KDP and the PUK have taken steps towards security reform and unification of the Peshmerga forces.

“Most personnel transferred from these politically-affiliated forces to the MoPA [Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs] have been organized into units known as Regional Guard Brigades (RGB),” read the report.

“However, State assessed political will is required for approval of a consolidated, KRG endorsed plan for implementation,” it added.

International partners, particularly the US, have long warned Kurdish authorities that they risk seeing support and funds for the Peshmerga withdrawn if they fail to bring party-affiliated Units 70 and 80 under the umbrella of the Peshmerga ministry.

The PUK’s Unit 70 and the KDP’s Unit 80 make up the majority of the Peshmerga forces, numbering over 100,000 troops.

The Pentagon report said that the return of Peshmerga Minister Shoresh Ismail should “significantly aid” the reform process, since little progress was made during his absence, Rudaw reported.

Ismail returned to his post in November after a year-long absence, citing the region’s political and military instability as the reason for his return. He called on the ruling political parties in the Kurdistan Region to enhance cooperation in order to continue the reform process.

He resigned in late 2022, unhappy with political interference with his ministry, but his resignation was not accepted by the Council of Ministers.