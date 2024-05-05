US government to support AANES to strengthen religious freedoms in Syria

In its annual report on international religious freedoms, the USCIRF recommended to the US government to fully implement General License 22 in areas under the control of AANES and also encouraged the US government to engage with AANES in a political solution for the Syrian crisis with the aim of supporting religious freedom in Syria.

This annual report, which provides recommendations to the US government for enhancing religious and belief freedoms outside the country, emphasizes that religious freedom conditions in Syria were weak in 2023, with many violations of religious freedoms occurring, especially in areas controlled by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Turkey-affiliated militias in northern Syria.

Additionally, the report mentions supporting the efforts of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in locating missing and abducted Yazidi women and girls.

The USCIRF calls for the use of diplomatic measures in international forums to assist in distributing humanitarian aid and rebuilding communities in need, including religious minority groups in Syria. Furthermore, the report recommends that Syria should be placed on a special monitoring list due to severe violations of religious freedom.