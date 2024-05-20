All passengers of crashed helicopter martyred

A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

On Monday morning, it was announced that all the passengers of the crashed helicopter were martyred.

The helicopter's passengers, including Ebrahim Raeisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province, along with several other people were martyred in the incident.

After hours of search operations, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Pirhossein Kolivand said that the location of the crashed helicopter carrying President Raeisi was spotted.

There was no sign of surviving passengers, he added.

Red Crescent search and rescue teams have reached the crash site of the helicopter carrying the president Raeisi, Kolivand said on Monday morning.

73 rescue teams are present in the search area equipped with advanced and specialized equipment.

The search operation has continued since yesterday evening despite the difficult weather conditions.