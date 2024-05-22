Iraqi PM Sudani arrives in Tehran to attend Raisi farewell ceremony

The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Tehran Wednesday morning to participate in the funeral ceremony of martyrs of service, President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions, at the head of a high-ranking official delegation.

The President of the Federal Supreme Court, Judge Jassim Muhammad Abboud, and several Iraqi ministers and governors are accompanying the Iraqi Prime Minister on his trip to Iran.

Earlier, the Iraqi authorities expressed their condolences following the martyrdom of the Iranian president and foreign minister and a group of his companions in the heartbreaking helicopter crash.

A helicopter carrying President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan on Sunday.

The helicopter's passengers, including Ibrahim Raisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azarbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan Province, along with several other people were martyred in the incident.