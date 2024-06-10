Masoud Barzani, French Ambassador discusses bilateral relations in Erbil

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting highlighted the importance of maintaining and strengthening the friendship between the Kurdistan Region and France.

Barzani expressed his gratitude towards France, emphasizing that the Kurdish people will never forget the supportive and positive role played by the French people and government during difficult times, Shafaq News reported.

He specifically mentioned the support of President François Mitterrand in 1991, which led to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 688, establishing a no-fly zone to protect the Kurdish population.

The discussion also covered the upcoming Kurdish parliamentary elections scheduled for this year, highlighting the necessity of conducting fair and transparent elections, as per the statement.