Italy willing to normalize ties with Damascus after 13 years

According to media close to the Damascus government, Giovanni Caravelli, the head of Italy's Foreign Security Service, visited Damascus on Wednesday, May 28, and participated in a meeting with Bashar al-Assad, the President of Syria, and Husam Luka, the head of the country's intelligence service.

In this meeting, Caravelli announced that governments of Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Malta, Poland, and Romania are calling for the revival and normalization of their relations with the Damascus government.

He continued by stating that representatives of the mentioned European countries have requested assistance from Damascus for resolving the issue of Syrian refugees in Europe and have proposed the idea of creating a safe zone on the outskirts of Homs, where European countries would provide what is necessary for reconstruction and creating safe living conditions in exchange for lifting EU sanctions against Syria.

Caravelli noted that European countries are pressuring Washington to accelerate the normalization process and adopt a realistic approach to the Syrian issue.