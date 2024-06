According to IRNA today at 08:00 local time, early presidential election began in Iran, and 61,452,321 voters have the right to vote in the 14th presidential election.

President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the entire accompanying delegation were martyred in a chopper crash on May 19.

Four candidates will compete for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.