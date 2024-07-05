100 Kurdish language and literature icons honored, Kurdpress News Agency named top Kurdish media outlet

KurdPress News Agecy was recognized as the top media outlet in this field.

The event recognized individuals and organizations from 12 areas of Kurdish culture, language education, literary societies, linguistics, translation, literary criticism, novel writing, poetry, publishing, Kurdish newspapers and magazines, editing ancient manuscripts, and news websites.

KurdPress was recognized as the top Kurdish-language media outlet in Iran.

The news agency began its official operations in Iran in 2010 as the first Kurdish-language news agency.

It covers news related to Kurds worldwide, especially in the Kurdish regions of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey.