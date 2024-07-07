Nechirvan Barzani congratulates Iran's newly elected president, emphasizing historic ties

In a message posted on X, Barzani expressed his congratulations on behalf of himself and the Kurdish people, wishing Pezeshkian success in his new role. Barzani highlighted the historical and friendly ties between Iran and the Kurdistan Region, stating that both regions are committed to strengthening these bonds.

He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation based on shared interests and good neighborly relations. This message follows the announcement of Pezeshkian's victory in the June 5th runoff election, where he secured over 16 million votes.

Other Iraqi officials, including the President of Iraq, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani as well as Ammar al-Hakim, and Adham Barzani, have also congratulated Pezeshkian on his win.