Saadi Ahmed Pira: dividing Kurdistan Region into multiple constituencies is in line with democratic principles

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency Pira stated, “We have taken all necessary measures to participate in the upcoming Kurdistan Parliament elections, scheduled for October. We will be participating with 173 candidates in all constituencies.”

He added, “The Kurdistan Parliament elections will be different this time compared to previous ones, and any attempts to cheat will be prevented. Dividing the Kurdistan Region into multiple constituencies is a significant step that is in line with democratic principles.”

Pira also emphasized, regarding the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government cabinet, “No party in the Kurdistan Region, regardless of the number of seats it wins in parliament, can form a cabinet alone."