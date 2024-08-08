8 August 2024 - 08:43

Turkey soldier killed in Kurdistan Region operation

One Turkish soldier was killed in Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq on Wednesday in an attack by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said the soldier was killed by “harassment fire” by the militants in a region where Turkey has engaged in Operation Claw-Lock against the PKK since 2019.

Headquartered in northern Iraq, the PKK has been fighting against Turkey for Kurdish self-rule inside Turkey since 1984 and is considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, Washington and a majority of European capitals.

The attack comes at a time when Turkey has intensified its offensive against the militant group in an effort to clear it from the Iraq-Turkey border areas and establish at least a 40-kilometer-deep security zone in northern Iraq.

