Two Turkish drones dhot down in Kurdistan Region: HPG

They also claimed that eight gendarmes were killed and 12 injured in several airstrikes targeting Turkish bases. According to XELK, based on a statement released by the HPG Information Center, the forces conducted multiple operations in Zap and Metina, during which two drones were destroyed.

The HPG stated: "The Martyr Dogan Zenar units conducted airstrikes against Turkish occupying forces' positions in the Martyr Dil Resistance Area in western Zap between August 12th and 18th, and our forces targeted the occupying army 7 times in the resistance fields."

The HPG said: "As a result of these operations, eight enemy forces were killed and 11 others injured, and the Turkish army's air defense system and 6 military points were damaged."