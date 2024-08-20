KDP member: We will not accept the "half plus one" quota in Kirkuk

Karim, referring to Kirkuk as "a small Iraq," emphasized that this quota is only applied to Kirkuk, not to other Iraqi provinces.

He highlighted that Article 13 of the Iraqi Elections Law stipulates that no ethnic group should be marginalized in Kirkuk. Karim criticized the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) for accepting the "half plus one" quota and holding the governorate of Kirkuk for a year and a half, only to then cede it to Arab representatives.

He argued that the PUK can only boast about holding the governorship for a short time.

In essence, the KDP member is condemning the "half plus one" quota as discriminatory against the Kurdish population of Kirkuk and accusing the PUK of collaborating with Arab representatives to marginalize Kurdish interests.