International coalition in Iraq says reforms in Peshmerga forces are inevitable

During the meeting, General Ham declared that they will help establish a strong national force for Kurdistan and expressed hope that the reform process will lead to crucial and necessary outcomes in the Peshmerga Ministry.

According to Xendan, the Peshmerga Ministry released a statement announcing that Minister Ismail, during his meeting with General Ham and his accompanying delegation, stated: "Reforms are an inevitable process. To this end, we will continue to reorganize and unify the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces with the help and coordination of the Coalition's advisors and diplomats in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq."

The Peshmerga Ministry further mentioned that the Minister of Peshmerga lauded the efforts of the Coalition's military advisors and thanked them for their role in combating terrorism, maintaining stability in the Kurdistan Region, and supporting the reform process within the Peshmerga Ministry.

In turn, General Ham emphasized the International Coalition's support for the Peshmerga Ministry and also declared: "We hope that the reform process will lead to crucial and necessary outcomes within the Peshmerga Ministry."