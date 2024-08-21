Iran, Turkey ambassadors meet in Baghdad to address regional issues

As reported by IRNA, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Kazem Ale Sadegh held discussions with Anil Bora Inan, Turkey's newly appointed ambassador to Iraq, at the Iranian Embassy on Monday.

Both diplomats acknowledged that the unwavering support of the United States for the Israeli government has contributed to a complex and unstable regional landscape.

They expressed concerns regarding the potential for heightened tensions in the region, citing the ongoing actions of Israeli forces and their leadership.

The Turkish ambassador also highlighted additional regional challenges, including the situation involving the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the conflict in Syria, emphasizing the significance of cooperation among Iran, Turkey, and Iraq.

Turkey considers the PKK a significant security threat and has carried out extensive military operations against the organization, both domestically and in northern Iraq and Syria.

Turkey's main objective is to thwart the creation of an independent Kurdish region that might motivate similar ambitions within its Kurdish community. Similarly, Iran views Kurdish separatism as a danger to its national unity.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has taken stringent measures against Kurdish separatist movements and has executed military actions against Kurdish factions, especially in the border areas adjacent to Iraq. Iran's strategy is shaped by its aim to uphold authority over its various ethnic groups and to deter any potential separatist movements.

Turkey's envoy reiterated that ensuring peace and security in the region remains a top priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.