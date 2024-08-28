Expert warns of Turkey's role in escalating internal tensions in Kurdistan Region

Chomani highlighted that Turkey's attacks against the PKK in the Kurdistan Region have led to heightened tensions between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

He further stated that these attacks have fostered division among Kurds in the region.

He accused Turkey of seeking to expand its influence in Kurdish areas and warned that its actions could ignite a new civil war in the Kurdistan Region.

Chomani emphasized that Turkey's extensive military operations in the region stem from its broader anti-Kurdish agenda, turning a Kurdish issue into a security one. Chomani criticized the KDP for collaborating with Turkey in its military operations due to political and economic interests.

He argued that the KDP views the PKK's presence in the region as a challenge to its own influence, thus welcoming the weakening of the PKK by Turkey.

Chomani concluded by stating that Turkey has become a key factor in the escalation of internal tensions in the Kurdistan Region.

The expert believes that Turkey exploits the differing approaches of the two ruling parties in the region, using their rivalry over Kirkuk, the PKK, and other political and social issues to exacerbate tensions and potentially trigger another civil war.