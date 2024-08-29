Peshmerga Brigadier General says the forces will be fully integrated by 2026

Brigadier General Hoshmand Rashid, according to Kurdistan 24, stated, "Steps have been taken to integrate and unify the Peshmerga forces, and we are now at a good stage." He added, "If the Peshmerga forces are unified, then we can say that we have a powerful force that can carry out orders as required." He further explained that under a memorandum of understanding, by 2026 all Peshmerga forces will be integrated and unified, operating under the command of the unified Armed Forces and the Peshmerga Ministry. Regarding the movement of illegal forces towards an oil well in Kulejo, General Rashid said that the Peshmerga Ministry immediately took control of the area and worked with relevant Iraqi parties to prevent tensions from escalating. He added that the Peshmerga Ministry formed a committee to investigate the incident, and the 5th Peshmerga Brigade played a significant role in preventing the area from being seized by the Hashd al-Shaabi forces. The Peshmerga Ministry official emphasized the importance of a unified command structure in a military zone, stating, "We are at a stage where we are moving our forces under one command." He added that the brigades that stopped the illegal armed forces in Kulejo acted on the orders of the Peshmerga Ministry. General Rashid stressed that the political leadership insists that the Peshmerga forces must operate under a single command to prevent the recurrence of past events, especially the events of October 16th, and ensure the Peshmerga operate under one command, headed by the Kurdistan Regional President, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and has the authority to deploy Peshmerga forces. Regarding the presence of ISIS in the area, General Rashid said, "There is no ISIS in Kulejo, but these illegal forces wanted to see how capable the Peshmerga are of responding." He also added, "If they repeat this in another place, it would be suspicious because the Peshmerga had no information about this movement." He explained the cause of the Kulejo incident as a security vacuum, and the Peshmerga Ministry has announced that it will fill this void.